Airbus to open helicopter pilot school in Mérida, Yucatan

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal signed a cooperation agreement with the company Airbus, a company specialized in the aerospace industry, and the Mexico Aviation School (EAM), which will allow the opening of a helicopter pilot school in Mérida, Yucatan.

This will be Airbus first helicopter pilot school in Latin America.

In this way, Vila Dosal facilitates the arrival of a global company in the state, in a sector where Yucatan has big opportunities in the aerospace field, and that will undoubtedly contribute to continue promoting the growth and development of the state.

In addition, it means the first approach of this company to the southeast of the country, with which the state is positioned as a leader in attracting these types of companies in the region.

The collaboration achieved by the state government with Airbus also represents the first step in establishing a long-term relationship that could lead to new and greater investments for the Yucatan.

During the Heli-Expo 2020, which takes place in Anaheim, California, the largest exhibition of its kind that brings together more than 700 exhibitors and is organized by the International Helicopter Association (HAI) ), Vila Dosal signed the document together with the general director of Airbus in Mexico, Ricardo Capilla, and the president of EAM, Alfredo Velázquez Jiménez.

