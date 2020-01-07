7 Different types of doors that will beautify your home

New doors can work wonders when trying to beautify your home. Know your options and learn the different types of doors on the market.

Looking for the perfect doors for your new home? There is nothing quite as satisfying as building a home, but the choice of materials can be overwhelming. The first thing you must understand is that there are many types of doors. Not all doors are created equal, though, and you need to consider the style, design, and materials.

Have you always desired wooden doors, or are you always awed by glass doors? Beyond that, would you like french or paneled doors? Maybe you’d like dutch doors? When it comes to style and design, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Exterior and interior doors are also different, and there are many types of exterior doors to choose from if that’s what you’re looking for. Once you hit the market, you find many types of front doors, patio doors, and even storm doors, depending on what you’re looking for.

There is so much more to a door than functionality. It would be best if you considered the curb appeal, energy efficiency, aesthetic appeal, durability, and noise control.

In this post, we’ll look at 7 functional, stylish, and aesthetically appealing doors and help you make an informed decision.

Sliding Doors

Also known as bypass doors, sliding doors are becoming a top modern choice. These types of doors are recommended for large spaces like patio openings. Of course, this is not a limitation as they can be installed anywhere.

They come in a wide variety of materials from PVC to hardwood, engineered wood, aluminum, and even frameless glass.

When it comes to color, it depends on the material you choose. For instance, wood can be stained or painted, and aluminum powder coated. The color options are vast, though, and you can give them the appeal that matches your decor.

French Doors

If you’d like something dramatic, then French doors are the types of doors for your home. Once installed, these doors swing towards each other and meet at the center. This door type will give you an obstructed view if that’s what you desire.

One of the most interesting things about these types of doors is that you can install them in the interior or exterior of your home and get the visual appeal you want. Most people use them as patio doors that lead to a relaxing garden. They also come in a variety of materials and colors, so go ahead and indulge yourself.

Pocket Doors

Pocket doors happen to be unique door types. You see, pocket doors hide inside the wall, and they may be your best option when you have limited space. With a little recess in your wall and voila! A door.

All doors require professional installation, but even for a handyman, it’s best to hire a professional. There are many door installation companies, so find the right one for the job.

Pocket doors are not that popular, but they can be stunningly stylish, and they come in different materials, colors, designs, and prices. They are practical, super space savers, perfect for any room, and you’ll be glad to have one or two in your home.

Bifold Doors

Bifold doors fold into each other. They are mounted on a track at the top, and they are ideal for filling a home with natural light. Bifold doors are made of glass, and the frames can be any materials of your choice. PVC happens to be the cheapest, but it’s not as strong as aluminum or wood.

Depending on the available space, your bifold doors could have anywhere between two to seven panels. They’ll provide you with a stunning transition between your interior and exterior while adding a modern aesthetic appeal to your home.

Barn Doors

These types of doors are getting more and more popular in modern homes. There is something charming about barn doors, and they can alter the complete look of your space. The first thing you need to understand about these types of doors is that they slide on a rail and are typically larger than regular doors.

Of course, they are customizable, and you can install smaller sizes. They are also super space savers, functional, and add a dash of beauty to your home. A barn door would be the focal point of your space, so it needs to be flawless, smooth, quiet, and it would help if it complements your decor.

Hinged Doors

Hinged doors, also known as passage doors, are among the most popular door types in homes. Hinged doors are usually affixed to door jambs with several hinges depending on the side of the door. Depending on its purpose, it can be locked, pushed, pulled, or swung both ways.

They can be made of solid wood or hollow-core, and this can be a personal preference. They can be used mostly as interior doors, but you can also have them installed as front or rear entry doors. They are low maintenance, affordable, and customizable, but they require swinging space.

Pivot Doors

Pivot doors are chic, simple, and minimalist, making them perfect for modern homes. Pivot doors are some of the most appealing door types because they rotate on a vertical axis with or without a stopper. They can effortlessly rotate 360 degrees and achieve an elegant swing.

The beauty of these doors is their size, handles, and the fact that they can be made from most materials like wood, glass, or metal. These types of doors undoubtedly collaborate into enhancing the beauty of your home, and you can have them installed in the interior or exterior of your home.

Bonus: Dutch Doors

If you’d like to add character to your entryway, then this is the perfect door type. Dutch doors are cut into half, top and bottom, and you can open either half as you please. They will add personality to your home.

They are also perfect for kids and pets because you can have the top open and the bottom closed to keep them in. A dutch door would be perfect as a baby gate or a kitchen entry. They come in a wide variety of door materials and colors, making them suitable for any home.

Ready to Choose from These Types of Doors?

These different types of doors are a large group of products with many styles and designs within their categories. Knowing what’s best for your home will highly depend on your preference and functionality needs. You may need a steel entry door, sliding patio door, or an energy-efficient bifold door.

