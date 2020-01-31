650 tabs of LSD confiscated in Baja California

Personnel from the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in Baja California, secured six sticker sheets, with different figures and colors, which in total gave 650 pieces, containing lysergic acid diethylamine (LSD).
In the vicinity of the loading and unloading area of an airline’s warehouse at the Abelardo L. Rodriguez International Airport in the city of Tijuana, the narcotic mentioned above was secured.
The evidence was placed at the disposal of the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF), which is part of an investigation file against anyone responsible for a crime against health.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
