5 awesome things to do in Yucatan on Sunday – Part 2

The state of Yucatan is a place where you will find all kinds of awesome things to do. Our coastal region is filled with tropical beaches, crystal clear underground rivers called “cenotes”, spectacular wildlife, ancient Mayan ruins, picturesque villages, and much more. You also cannot miss Mérida, the cultural heart and soul of the Yucatan Península. A city with a rich history of the Maya, Spanish conquistadors and an amazing culture, with one of Mexico’s most incredible gastronomy.

Here are five awesome things to do in Mérida and Yucatan on Sunday.

1. Have a traditional Yucatecan breakfast

Option 1. In the Mercado de Santa Ana market you will find some amazing, delicious food. Go have a torta de cochinita pibil with “El Negro Gil”. The “cochinita pibil” is one of Yucatan´s -if not the most- traditional dishes. Cochinita is slow-roasted pork mest, wrapped in banana leaf that has previously been marinated in the acidic citrus juice of bitter oranges and seasoned with annatto seed (we call it achiote).

Option 2. Travel 48 kilometers (29.82 miles) to the east of Mérida and visit the city of Motul. A site of the Pre-Columbian Maya civilization, founded in the 11th century by Maya priest “Zac Mutul”. Motul has a Spanish colonial era Franciscan monastery with interesting frescos.

Motul is known as the place of origin of the AMAZING huevos motuleños… If you haven´t tried them, you are missing something great! Go visit Doña Evelia, located in Motul´s market, in the second floor. You can thank us later.

2. Discover the Mayan World at the “Gran Museo del Mundo Maya”

If you want to learn more about the Mayan people, culture, and history, the Gran Museo del Mundo Maya (Mayan World Museum) is the place to do it.

This spacious museum will leave you with a deep understanding of the Mayan civilization. In there, you will go on a journey from the beginning of time to the modern Maya today.

The Gran Museo del Mundo Maya is not in Merida Centro. Call an Uber and head to the north of the city. Believe us, it is worth the trip. You will learn astonishing facts about the Mayan culture.

3. Swim in a cenote

One of the most unique experiences you´ll live is swimming in a cenote. Cenotes are underground rivers, unique to this part of the world, and scattered around the Yucatan Peninsula. Some cenotes, such as Ik Kil are a must visit. Ik Kil is 127 kilometers from Mérida. It is located outside Pisté in the Municipality of Tinúm, Yucatán.

It is open to the public for swimming since around 11 a.m. This cenote in particular is sky open with the water level about 25 meters (85 ft) below ground level. There is a carved stairway down to a swimming platform. The cenote is about 60 metres (200 ft) in diameter and about 40 meters (130 ft) deep.

4. Visit Ticul

Ticul is a small city located 85 kilometers from Merida (54 miles) between the towns of Muna and Oxkutzcab. Its name comes from the Mayan words “ti” that means there and “Culi” to be settled, that is “there I am settled“.

Ticul is located within the “Ruta Puuc” which makes it the ideal city to take as a base to explore the archaeological sites, cenotes, haciendas, etc.

Things to do in Ticul

Visit the San Antonio de Padua parish an ex-convent with beautiful architectural details.

Go shoe shopping. In almost all the city you will find workshops of footwear for men, women, and children, handmade and beautiful.

Ticul, Pottery. Check out the hand-crafts of Ticul artisans. You will fall in love.



5. In the evening, go watch a movie.

Mérida has some of the most amazing cinemas you have ever been to. The movies are in English and some are in 3d. Check out the VIP movie theaters, with delightful freshly made popcorn and other food and beverage service provided by helpful waiter staff that will make this experience unique.

My favorite is the Cinemex Platino in Peninsula Montejo, where they have really tasty popcorn (my favorite are the spicy Tajín ones) nice comfortable “Lazy Boy” style seats and great air conditioning.

See you next Sunday!

