20 more hotels to be built in Merida this year

MERIDA Yucatán (Times Media Mexico) – With 20 construction licenses authorized for hotels, this year the range of accommodation for those visiting Merida will be expanded.

Federico José Sauri Molina, director of Urban Development, reported that seven of these lodging centers would be ready to open this following semester.

“In recent years there has been a surge in construction of certain uses that were not so common in the city before”. Sauri said. The hotel industry was one of those however is growing a lot”, he added, “which means that today Merida has a very lively Historic Center”.

The director of Urban Development also highlighted that the “convention tourism” has greatly enhanced the city and this beginning of the year there are several requests, not only in the traditional hotel sector, but also in the so-called boutique hotels.

“These spaces provide a “win-win” arrangement”, he added, “as they not only enhance the value of the city’s heritage, but also it makes use of those properties that used to be homes that were abandoned but now are being restored”.

Sauri Molina explained that last year 821 new licenses were issued for the construction process and the most important ones corresponded to services such as hospitals, public offices and schools. Around 250 were for commercial purposes, another 130 for multi-family, around 100 for offices, 18 for warehouses 9 for industrial use, and 32 for special uses such as: supermarkets, gas stations, warehouses and broadcasting antennas.

