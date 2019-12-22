Two major deals closed, but no recognition for U.S. trade chief Lighthizer

(Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was looking forward to some holiday peace and quiet after wrapping up trade deals with the United States’ most important trading partners – China, Mexico, and Canada – last week.
Instead, the long-standing member of President Donald Trump’s inner circle who normally eschews public appearances found himself doing wall-to-wall interviews, scrambling to correct a misunderstanding with the Mexican government and taking heat from his fellow Republicans in Congress.
The conservative Wall Street Journal carried an opinion piece that said the Trump administration had bowed to “politically managed trade” in agreeing to Democratic demands to revamp the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), while former USTR officials and investment analysts panned the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal as falling far short of expectations.
Lighthizer, 72, is an anomaly in today’s hyper-partisan Washington, a powerful member of Trump’s White House who has won sometimes grudging praise from Democrats and Republicans, while keeping the ear and respect of the president throughout.
The USTR chief was “the most present person from this administration that I have seen in my three years in Congress,” said U.S. Representative Jimmy Panetta, a Democrat. “He was all over the place, and I think that helped out quite a bit.”
Richard Trumka, the president of the AFL-CIO labor union, whose support for USMCA was critical to ensuring congressional backing, called Lighthizer “an honorable man,” adding, “I’ve worked with him for 35, 40 years, and we’ve always been able to work deals out because I know when he tells me something, it’s good.”
The USMCA, which will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, and the China trade deal were two of Trump’s top priorities, and landing them both in the same week was a public relations triumph.
But the efforts to reel in those deals took longer and proved harder than expected, and triggered further questions.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico plans crackdown on private electricity market
Mexico’s state-owned electricity utility has drawn.
-
Central American immigrants give up hope of crossing at US-Mexican border
(AFP) – In muddy makeshift camps.
-
Four Celestun fishermen lost at sea rescued by the Mexican Navy after one week
Celestún, Yucatán, December 20th, 2019 (ACOM).
-
Trump’s ‘shameful’ migrant policies condemn thousands to violent limbo in Mexico
Alex Guevara weeps as he describes.
-
Happy birthday Hennessy’s Irish pub
After traveling the world, Sean Hennessy.
-
It´s official, the U.S. House of Representatives passes USMCA trade deal
On Thursday December 19th, the U.S..
-
UN Mexico rights office criticizes government on Maya Train Project
The Mexico office of the U.N..
-
Carnival cruise ships collide in Cozumel
Carnival Glory Strikes Carnival Legend in.
-
Investigator designated by AMLO finds no wrongdoing by CFE Chief Bartlett
(Bloomberg).- A probe into the head.
-
U.S. deports Mexicans far from border, may send others to Guatemala
(Reuters) – The United States began.
Leave a Comment