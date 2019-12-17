Tren Maya public consultation: 92.3% of participants said “yes”.

A Federal Government spokesperson stated that the consultation took place in 84 municipalities of Campeche, Chiapas, Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Yucatan, where 268 voting tables were installed.
“It was a very positive day, and it was peaceful too. There was a lot of enthusiasm from the people,” the federal government representative declared on Monday Dec. 16th, at the “mañanera” of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Results of the Poll
It was pointed out that out of the 100,940 participating citizens, 93,142 voted in favor of the project, i.e. 92.3%.
On the other hand, 7,517 or 7.4% voted against, in addition to 281 null votes, equivalent to 0.3%.
Economic resources
In his statement, Lopez Obrador said that 60 billion pesos up to 2024 are already insured from the tourism promotion fund, which is obtained from the the taxation of tourists.
The other $60 billion pesos expected to finish the project, will be financed with resources from the federal government.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Sale of alcohol will be extended until 10 pm
As of this Sunday, December 22,.
-
No bond for ex-Mexico security official charged with bribery
A judge in Texas ordered Mexico’s.
-
Mérida resident finds Boa “chilling” in her swimming pool
A resident of the Francisco de.
-
The “heladez” is back with rain
Maximum temperatures are anticipated from 21.
-
16th-century anchors found off the Veracruz coast
(Reuters) – Archaeologists have discovered two.
-
‘That’s genocide’: ancient tribal graves threatened by Trump border wall
The Eli Jackson cemetery is the.
-
Babe Ruth’s 500th home run baseball bat sold for $1 million
“Babe Ruth memorabilia continues to be.
-
Death threats against Yucatan activist and opponent of the Mayan Train
The renowned Mayan activist, Pedro Uc,.
-
US And Mexico Settle Labor Feud, and North American Trade Deal is Back On Track
A U.S. bill to ratify the.
-
Mexico the origin of Hong Kong’s largest meth seizure in a decade
Hong Kong customs announced its largest.
Leave a Comment