Tren Maya public consultation: 92.3% of participants said “yes”.

A Federal Government spokesperson stated that the consultation took place in 84 municipalities of Campeche, Chiapas, Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Yucatan, where 268 voting tables were installed.

“It was a very positive day, and it was peaceful too. There was a lot of enthusiasm from the people,” the federal government representative declared on Monday Dec. 16th, at the “mañanera” of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Results of the Poll

It was pointed out that out of the 100,940 participating citizens, 93,142 voted in favor of the project, i.e. 92.3%.

On the other hand, 7,517 or 7.4% voted against, in addition to 281 null votes, equivalent to 0.3%.

Economic resources

In his statement, Lopez Obrador said that 60 billion pesos up to 2024 are already insured from the tourism promotion fund, which is obtained from the the taxation of tourists.

The other $60 billion pesos expected to finish the project, will be financed with resources from the federal government.

