Ticul’s “App” is a success

During the very first week alone, 180 messages were registered.
TICUL (Times Media Mexico).- You can now report problems such as potholes, burnt out bulbs in public lighting, uncollected garbage, among others, without having to go to the “Palacio Municipal” or making a call.
Several days ago, the City Council, headed by Mayor Rafael Montalvo Mata, launched a free app for citizens of Ticul, on which they can report directly to each department of the municipality the problems they detect in their neighborhoods.
” Just in the first week we received 180 reports for potholes, lighting problems, water leaks, among others, and in the first cut we had already attended more than 80% of them,” said the mayor.
“The most important thing about this online tool, as well as well as our Facebook page “Reportes Ticul”, is that citizens can receive photographs of reports already attended by City Hall workers,” Montalvo Mata.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
UN recognizes Yucatan’s breathalyzer program
Yucatan breathalyzer program to be replicated.
-
Four Celestun fishermen still lost at sea after one week
On board the “Noah’s Ark V”.
-
Mexican workers are dubious Trump’s trade deal will boost their wages
(Bloomberg) — On paper, Mexican workers.
-
IMPEACHED!
The most unpredictable of presidents, got.
-
Will Mexico probe ex-leader Calderon after U.S. nabs aide?
(Reuters) – Mexico will not investigate.
-
Mexico pays obese cops to lose weight and get in shape
It’s a sunny morning in Mexico.
-
Citizens sue the goverment to defend animal rights
CHETUMAL (Times Media Mexico).- Citizens sue the.
-
Mexican states approve 10% increase in taxes on beers and cigarretes
The 10% tax increase on alcoholic.
-
Fines of up to $170,000 pesos for selling or giving plastic bags starting in January
The effects of climate change, demand.
-
Bollivia issues aprehension order against Evo Morales
The Bolivian prosecutor’s office has ordered.
Leave a Comment