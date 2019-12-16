The number of homicides and accidental deaths increases in Yucatán

According to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, the number of homicides and accidental deaths is rising in Yucatan, as more than 100 have been registered so far this year, surpassing the 88 reported in all of 2018 .
Fatal knife attacks have risen from 14 to 17 cases, while gun deaths declined from eight to two, according to the report.
Road deaths attributed to reckless driving have spiked, from 40 to 75 so far this year.
This has persuaded the state Congress last week to unanimously approve measures to suspend the licenses of those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and ban drivers who caused fatal crashes.
On the entire Peninsula, Yucatán is the state with the fewest homicides per capita.
