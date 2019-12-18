The “heladez” is back with rain

Maximum temperatures are anticipated from 21 º C (69.8 °F) to 24 º C (75.2°F) and minimum will be 10 º C (50°F) – 14 ºC (57.2) in most of the State

MERIDA Yucatan (CONAGUA) – The cold front 23 entered the Yucatan Peninsula with high intensity, where it generated a cold effect with heavy rains and winds forcing a closure of ports to fishing and general navigation. In addition, the rains caused flooding of several streets in many municipalities, as well as some power failures.

Today, Progreso had multiple streets flooded, and maritime authorities ordered the closure of ports to fishing and general navigation since yesterday at three o’clock in the afternoon.

In the ports and the city of Mérida, there were multiple reports of blackouts, fallen cables and problems with internet access.

Conagua Report

Conagua reported that the cold front 23 arrived with winds above 65 kilometers per hour (km/h), especially in Progreso. According to the report, rains with accumulated values higher than 70 mm were reported in the north of Yucatan.

Wind gusts of 65.9 km/h were also reported in Progreso, while in Mérida they reached 40 km/h at the CINVESTAV weather station in the north of the city.

In terms of rainfall, 75mm are reported in Progreso and 43mm in Valladolid. In Merida, 31.1 mm of rain were recorded at the Meteorological Observatory station.

Today’s forecast Wednesday December 18, 2019

For today it is expected that the frontal system will continue to move over the Peninsula and favor rain conditions in most of the State. Precipitations will be in the northeast, east and south of Yucatan, where they are anticipated accumulated from 25 to 50 mm.

The forecast of strong winds is maintained in the coastal zone, where gusts over 60 km/h are expected, especially in the morning and midday of this Wednesday.

Maximum temperatures for today and tomorrow are forecasted from 21 º C (69.8 °F) to 24 º C (75.2°F) and minimum will be 10 º C (50°F) – 14 ºC (57.2) in most of the State.

The Yucatan Times

Newsrooms







Comments

comments