The “heladez” is back with rain

Maximum temperatures are anticipated from 21 º C (69.8 °F) to 24 º C (75.2°F) and minimum will be 10 º C (50°F) – 14 ºC (57.2) in most of the State
MERIDA Yucatan (CONAGUA) – The cold front 23 entered the Yucatan Peninsula with high intensity, where it generated a cold effect with heavy rains and winds forcing a closure of ports to fishing and general navigation. In addition, the rains caused flooding of several streets in many municipalities, as well as some power failures.
Today, Progreso had multiple streets flooded, and maritime authorities ordered the closure of ports to fishing and general navigation since yesterday at three o’clock in the afternoon.
In the ports and the city of Mérida, there were multiple reports of blackouts, fallen cables and problems with internet access.
Conagua Report
Conagua reported that the cold front 23 arrived with winds above 65 kilometers per hour (km/h), especially in Progreso. According to the report, rains with accumulated values higher than 70 mm were reported in the north of Yucatan.
Wind gusts of 65.9 km/h were also reported in Progreso, while in Mérida they reached 40 km/h at the CINVESTAV weather station in the north of the city.
In terms of rainfall, 75mm are reported in Progreso and 43mm in Valladolid. In Merida, 31.1 mm of rain were recorded at the Meteorological Observatory station.
Today’s forecast Wednesday December 18, 2019
For today it is expected that the frontal system will continue to move over the Peninsula and favor rain conditions in most of the State. Precipitations will be in the northeast, east and south of Yucatan, where they are anticipated accumulated from 25 to 50 mm.
The forecast of strong winds is maintained in the coastal zone, where gusts over 60 km/h are expected, especially in the morning and midday of this Wednesday.
Maximum temperatures for today and tomorrow are forecasted from 21 º C (69.8 °F) to 24 º C (75.2°F) and minimum will be 10 º C (50°F) – 14 ºC (57.2) in most of the State.
The Yucatan Times
Newsrooms
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Sale of alcohol will be extended until 10 pm
As of this Sunday, December 22,.
-
No bond for ex-Mexico security official charged with bribery
A judge in Texas ordered Mexico’s.
-
Mérida resident finds Boa “chilling” in her swimming pool
A resident of the Francisco de.
-
16th-century anchors found off the Veracruz coast
(Reuters) – Archaeologists have discovered two.
-
‘That’s genocide’: ancient tribal graves threatened by Trump border wall
The Eli Jackson cemetery is the.
-
Babe Ruth’s 500th home run baseball bat sold for $1 million
“Babe Ruth memorabilia continues to be.
-
Death threats against Yucatan activist and opponent of the Mayan Train
The renowned Mayan activist, Pedro Uc,.
-
US And Mexico Settle Labor Feud, and North American Trade Deal is Back On Track
A U.S. bill to ratify the.
-
Mexico the origin of Hong Kong’s largest meth seizure in a decade
Hong Kong customs announced its largest.
-
Much stronger support for Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax than Trump’s Mexico border wall
A poll that Fox News released Sunday.
Leave a Comment