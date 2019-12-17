Queso de Bola Fair to take place in Mérida

Edam cheese or “Queso de Bola” (as it is widely known in Mérida), is a semi-hard cow’s milk cheese and second only to Gouda as Holland’s most exported cheese. Edam is known for its spherical shape with flattened ends, although this typical Dutch Cheese can be produced in loaf form as well.

Would you like to enjoy all the variety of exquisite dishes and desserts made with Queso de Bola?

Would you like to find different products that are made with Queso de Bola?

Well, the Queso de Bola Fair will be held for the first time in Mérida!

The first edition of this innovative fair will take place on Saturday, December 21st, and Sunday December 22nd, from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., also in the Museum of the Railways of Yucatan, which is located on Calle 43 (between 48 and 50), downtown Mérida, with an allusive pet and cultural events that will liven up the exhibition and sale of products.

The traditional stuffed cheese, hamburgers, wings, pizzas, empanadas, cupcakes, pancakes, marquesitas, ice cream, bread and all kinds of dishes made with ball cheese will be offered at this first edition of the Queso de Bola Fair.

Also, there will be allusive crafts and other objects made with cheese wax among other items.

The participation of more than 100 exhibitors is expected.

Competition

In addition, the “Esperanza Duarte Ku” gastronomic contest will be held, inspired by the grandmother of one of the organizers, a woman from the Molas police station who ws famous for cooking the most delicious stuffed cheese in the state, so the event is to pay tribute to Esperanza.

To participate you have to prepare a unique dish made with this type of cheese and registration is also done on the event’s Facebook page. There will be a prize for the winner.

