Putin thanks Trump for helping prevent “acts of terrorism” in Russia

The Kremlin said Putin passed on his gratitude to Trump during a phone call on Sunday for the tip from U.S. special services.

MOSCOW Russia (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Donald Trump in a phone call for giving him a tip that helped stop “acts of terrorism” in Russia, the Kremlin said, according to a Reuters report .

The Kremlin added that Trump and Putin will continue working together to combat terrorism and discussed a “set of issues of mutual interest” on the call, Reuters noted that the information was sent through special services without any additional details.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Russian president also recently defended Trump, saying at his annual news conference earlier this month that the House’s impeachment of the president was “far-fetched.”

Putin labeled the House’s impeachment of Trump as “far-fetched,” according to The Associated Press. Putin, speaking at his annual news conference in Moscow, reportedly dismissed Trump’s impeachment as “the party that lost the election, the Democratic Party … trying to achieve results by other means.”

He also noted the effort is almost certainly doomed in the Republican-controlled Senate, saying the upper chamber “will be unlikely to remove a representative of their own party from office on what seems to me an absolutely far-fetched reason.”

Putin also compared the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, which found the Trump campaign welcomed and benefited from Russian election interference but was unable to establish a conspiracy between the campaign and Moscow.

The relationship between Trump and Putin has come under fire throughout the U.S. president’s tenure, with Trump’s and his campaign’s ties to Russia being investigated by the FBI. Republican lawmakers have called into question the legitimacy of that investigation, and several agencies have looked into the FBI’s justification for an examination.

