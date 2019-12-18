Mérida resident finds Boa “chilling” in her swimming pool

A resident of the Francisco de Montejo neighborhhood in Mérida was scared to death, when she found a two-meter long Boa Constrictor inside her swimming pool.

The reptile was “chilling” in the small pool (3 by 4.5 meters in size) and filled with water with a depth of 40 centimeters.

Sandra G.T.S., 52, a resident of Francisco de Montejo’s 39-A street for many years, immediately called the emergency number 9-1-1 to report that a huge boa was inside her property.

SSP agents arrived minutes later, captured the snake and returned it to its natural habitat where it will be able to carry out a normal life, as in important part of the foodchain.

It should be noted that this reptile is not poisonous, but it is very impressive because of its size.

