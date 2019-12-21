  • Art and Culture,
  • Entertainment,
  • Feature,
  • Lifestyle

    • Merida International Brass Festival thrills Mérida for one week

    By on December 22, 2019

    brass instrument is a musical instrument that produces sound by sympathetic vibration of air in a tubular resonator in sympathy with the vibration of the player’s lips. Brass instruments are also called labrosones, literally meaning “lip-vibrated instruments.”

    Brass Instruments in the OrchestraBrass instruments in the orchestra traditionally fall into the four categories of horns, trumpets, trombones and tubas. A typical combination of such instruments in a full symphony orchestra is four horns, two trumpets, three trombones and one tuba.

    PHOTO: IVAN GABALDÓN

    During this week the fifth edition of the Merida International Brass Festival was held in the state capital.

    PHOTO: IVAN GABALDÓN

    As every year, world famous artists came to the Land of Mayab, to teach and conduct masterclasses, concerts, exhibitions and competitions.

    PHOTO: IVAN GABALDÓN

    In that sense, students from all over the Mexican Republic traveled to the “White City” to attend classes with these great professors, and take advantage of the great opportunity to be instructed and trained by them.

    PHOTO: IVAN GABALDÓN

    In addition, there are concerts every night of the week at different venues, in which all music lovers can be delighted by the great talent of all these tremendous conservatory artists.

    PHOTO: IVAN GABALDÓN

    But the culmination of the event is this Saturday, December 21 at 8 pm in the Plaza de Santa Lucía, when all the teachers and students of the Merida International Brass Festival perform together, featuring more than 120 musicians on stage.

    As we said before, the four members of the Brass family are: horn, trumpet, trombone, and tuba. Eleven to fourteen brass instruments will be found in the orchestra. The brass family usually sits across the back of the orchestra.

    Here are some of the great musicians that will be on stage tonight:

    TROMPET: Ottaviano Cristófoli, Heraclio, Alex Freund, Jeff Smith, Alonso Armenta
    CORNO: Arkady Shilkloper, Maestro Arnaud, Mauricio Soto
    TROMBONE: Jaques Mauger, m5, Ian Hunter,
    TUBA: Leswi Pantoja, Erik Fritz, m5
    PERCUSSION: Maestro Noel Savon
    Maestra Eglantina Mauger, Maestro Juan Antonio Santoyo

    For more information visit: https://meridainternationalbrassfestival.com

    The Yucatan Times Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment