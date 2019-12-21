Merida International Brass Festival thrills Mérida for one week

A brass instrument is a musical instrument that produces sound by sympathetic vibration of air in a tubular resonator in sympathy with the vibration of the player’s lips. Brass instruments are also called labrosones, literally meaning “lip-vibrated instruments.”

Brass Instruments in the Orchestra. Brass instruments in the orchestra traditionally fall into the four categories of horns, trumpets, trombones and tubas. A typical combination of such instruments in a full symphony orchestra is four horns, two trumpets, three trombones and one tuba.

During this week the fifth edition of the Merida International Brass Festival was held in the state capital.

As every year, world famous artists came to the Land of Mayab, to teach and conduct masterclasses, concerts, exhibitions and competitions.

In that sense, students from all over the Mexican Republic traveled to the “White City” to attend classes with these great professors, and take advantage of the great opportunity to be instructed and trained by them.

In addition, there are concerts every night of the week at different venues, in which all music lovers can be delighted by the great talent of all these tremendous conservatory artists.

But the culmination of the event is this Saturday, December 21 at 8 pm in the Plaza de Santa Lucía, when all the teachers and students of the Merida International Brass Festival perform together, featuring more than 120 musicians on stage.

As we said before, the four members of the Brass family are: horn, trumpet, trombone, and tuba. Eleven to fourteen brass instruments will be found in the orchestra. The brass family usually sits across the back of the orchestra.

Here are some of the great musicians that will be on stage tonight:

For more information visit: https://meridainternationalbrassfestival.com

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments