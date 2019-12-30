Merida airport departures and arrivals temporarily suspended due to dense fog

On the morning of Monday, December 30, a dense fog covered the airstrips, and led to the suspension of arrivals and departures at Merida International Airport “Manuel Crescencio Rejón”.

The problem affected early air connections, and departures to different Mexican cities with which the Yucatecan capital connects.

The visibility on the landing strips was practically zero, which made it impossible to perform any type of maneuvers.

For security reasons, the airport authorities ordered the closure of operations until further notice, and fortunately, a couple of hours later, the visibility went back to normal, and the airport operation was re-established.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







