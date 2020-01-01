Looking for a last-minute New Year’s Eve dinner in Mérida?

Mérida is a foodie city. I think we can all agree that this is true. You can believe me when I tell you that Christmas time is no exception. If you’re visiting at this time of year or even if you live here and just don’t feel like cooking for yourself (like me, for instance), Yucatán Today has you covered. Your options, just like every other day of the year, are wide, and varied, just be sure to reserve in advance as you really don’t want to spend Christmas day eating chips and chocolate from Oxxo (unless, of course, you do!).

Old-School Elegance: Hacienda Xcanatún

At Hacienda Xcanatún, on the outskirts of Mérida, you’ll find yourself relaxing in the beautiful restaurant or on the terrace overlooking the hacienda gardens. Hacienda Xcanatún is offering both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve meal options. The three-course meal (plus amuse bouche) costs $950 pesos per person. The New Year’s Eve menu includes a glass of sparkling wine and the required 12 grapes. There will also be live music for New Year’s Eve. It costs $1,850 pesos per person.

Calle 20 x 19 y 19-A Comisaría Xcanatún

Tel. (999) 930 2140

hacienda@xcanatun.com

www.xcanatun.com

FB: Hacienda Xcanatún

IG: @hacienda.xcanatun

Sit Down Traditional Meal: Hotel Mansión Mérida

Whether you’re staying in this centrally located hotel or not, the restaurant is open to bookings for a Christmas meal and New Year’s Eve supper. There are both meat-based and vegetarian options. The Christmas meal costs $1,200 pesos per person and includes a four-course meal, a bottle of wine per four people, and live music. The Christmas meal is available from November 24. New Year’s Eve costs $1,900 pesos per person and includes a four-course meal, a bottle of wine per four people and the traditional 12 grapes. There will be live music.

Calle 59 #498 x 58 y 60 Centro, Mérida

Tel. (999) 924 4642

www.mansionmerida.com/gastronomia

reservations@mansionmerida.com

FB: Mansión Mérida

IG: @mansion.merida

Traditional Meal for Pick-Up: Merci Paseo 60

The delicious cafe, Merci, has a Christmas meal service for pick up. All orders must be placed before December 20 and all food must be collected by 5 pm on December 23.

The menu looks delicious and includes a 10 kg turkey and gravy, baked brie, trimmings such as asparagus and parmesan, and a selection of desserts that make me want to run to Merci immediately and gorge out on them (the banoffee pie… buy me banoffee pie).

Calle 60 #346 x 35 Centro

Tel. (999) 948 8251

Cel. 9999 41 68 86

contact@restaurantemerci.com

www.restaurantemerci.com

FB: Merci

IG: @mercimid

Fusion and Tradition: Bistrola 57

Bistrola 57, a Mérida-Centro restaurant is offering traditional Christmas deliciousness on December 24. This restaurant will be offering two seatings, one at 6 pm and one at 8 pm, both will be accompanied by live music. This three-course meal (choose between turkey, pork, or vegetarian pasta for your main) costs $950 pesos for adults and $650 pesos for children. On December 31, from 9 pm, Bistrola 57 will offer a New Year’s Eve menu. It costs $1,150 pesos per person ($850 pesos for children).

Calle 60 #488 x57 y 55

Tel. (999) 254 0048

gerencia@bistrola57.com

www.bistrola57.com

FB: Bistrola 57

IG: @bistrola57

Vegan Pick-Up: Blue Deer

We’re all used to meat-eaters being well-catered to when it comes to Christmas gorging; so what a pleasure it was to find Blue Deer providing vegan Christmas food in Mérida. Available from December 1 (for pick-up) is their Carne Vegana de Seitán Rellena (seitan and beans stuffed with seasonal vegetables served with tamarind sauce). Prices vary depending on size but range from $125 – $225 pesos. It can be ordered via @bluedeerfood on Facebook and then picked up from Distrito Vegano, Ya’axta,l or C+ Natural stores in town.

Tel. (999) 331 7333

FB: Blue Deer Food

IG: @bluedeerfood

Boutique Eating: Rosas & Xocolate Hotel and Rosa Sur 32°

At this iconic hotel on Paseo de Montejo you can enjoy a Christmas Eve (from 7:30 pm) or New Year’s Eve (from 8:30 pm) set menu. Both evenings will be celebrated in style with live music and on New Year’s Eve there will be a projection of Times Square’s countdown, fireworks, and the traditional 12 grapes.

“Sister” restaurant to Rosas & Xocolate, Rosa Sur 32° is also offering both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve festivities. The Christmas Eve meal will be available from 7:30 pm and the New Year’s Eve meal from 8:30 pm.

Rosas & Xocolate

Paseo de Montejo #480

info@rosasandxocolate.com

Tel. (999) 924 2992

FB: Rosas & Xocolate

IG: @rosasyxocolate

Rosa Sur 32°

Parque de Santa Lucía, Centro

info@rosasandxocolate.com

Tel. (999) 923 1558

FB: Rosa Sur 32

IG: @rosasur32

Editorial by Cassie Pearse

Photography from various sources for its use in Yucatán Today

More options:

