Is the extension of hours for the sale of beer in Yucatán a good idea?

The National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco Servytur) of Mérida managed before the State government the extension of the schedule for the sale of beer and liquors for the remaining Sundays of December, as well as for the first Sunday of January 2020.

In a statement, the president of Canaco Mérida, Michel Salum Francis, said that after negotiations with the local Executive, the closing hours for the sale of beers and spirits was extended from 5 pm to 10 pm on Sundays 22 and 29 of December, as well as for January 5th, 2020.

He indicated that as of this Sunday, the self-service stores and supermarkets will have permission to sell alcoholic beverages until 10 at night.

“The Chamber of Commerce responded to the request of its associates by making the process before the corresponding authorities, to have three Sundays with special schedules for the sale of these products, so that establishments with liquor and beer sales take advantage of one of the best selling seasons of the year, ”he stressed.

Salum Francis added that Chritmas and New Year’s is “high season” for various businesses, and alcoholic beverages are in great demand during this tme of the year.

Salum Francis noted that this situation favors different business sectors in the state, since the end of the year is always a good time for sales in companies, stores, shops, restaurants, bars, hotels, etc.

However, many sectors of Yucatecan society wonder if it is a good idea to extend the sales schedule for alcoholic beverages.

After all, a large percentage of car accidents are caused by drivers under the influence of alcoholic beverages.

As well as many of the cases of domestic violence that are registered in the state, are directly related to alcohol consumption.

Not to mention cases of gender violence and child abuse, which many times are also committed by individuals under the effect of alcohol.

