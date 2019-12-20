Four ideal travel destinations for a Mexican Winter Escape

This winter, when freezing temperatures make us chill, we need to escape to warmer parts of the world. The only problem, it’s hard to take a long vacation right after the holidays.

Enter our winter travel savior: Mexico. With most able to reach its white sand beaches within four hours, Mexico is an ideal winter travel destination for those wanting a weekend getaway on the beach that won’t break your bank, unless you want to live the life of luxury.

Long thought to be one of the most beautiful places in the world, Mexico is a travel gem among those that travel aboard. This is especially true during the winter when there are great travel deals.

The nights are alive with fun and excitement in Mexico and the days are full of sun and fun with the many destinations that are available to those that wish to take part in some Mexico travel. Who could want for more when they see the overall excitement of the country that is Mexico and all that you can do in a short period.

Cabo San Lucas

With flights only 3 hours away from Los Angeles and San Francisco, Cabo San Lucas is a perfect winter travel destination for those on the West Coast. Located at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, this coastal area is picture-perfect for those who want a mixture of relaxation and adventure. And though it’s not Cancun, Cabo San Lucas has its own vibrant nightlife. An added bonus is that it’s not prone to hurricanes, making it a great travel destination during hurricane season to keep in mind.

Acapulco

Acapulco is one of the best places when it comes to Mexico travel in the winter.

Considered a destination for lovers; it is actually the number one travel destination for honeymoons in the world. It also tends to be affordable making it a good option for couples and those on a budget.

Cancun

If you are looking to have a wild time or simply unwind on the beach while sipping on a delicious cocktail, Cancun is your Mexico travel spot. A major player in the tourism industry, Cancun has been plagued by some big business in the recent years and it has lost a bit of its old world charm. This has done nothing to dissuade the thousands that come here every year. Be careful to plan for the hurricane season though, there is little that can be done when one strikes.

Travel Tip: Always get travelers insurance. Like always!

Cozumel

An island off of Mexico’s eastern coast in the Caribbean Sea, Cozumel is a place that many people have ignored over the years and that’s a good thing for those that travel there. A nice mix of culture and relaxation makes this a great Mexico travel destination this winter. There are several Mayan ruins for those interested in exploring the Yucatan Peninsula. If that’s not your thing, don’t worry, as the beaches are worthy of a trip to Cozumel on their own.

