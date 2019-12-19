Four Celestun fishermen still lost at sea after one week

On board the “Noah’s Ark V” fishing boat that departed out of the port of Celestún last Thursday December 12th, four fishermen sailed out to sea with the intention of taking advantage of the last days of the octopus season. They were planning to catch grouper and other species as well, but after one week, they have not returned to port according to plan.

Family members of the fishermen Víctor Aguilar, José Pool Flores, Guillermo and Iván, said they left the port of Celestún on Thursday, December 12 and had to return yet, so they went to the Port Authority office to inform the facts.

The relatives of the fishermen ignore the route they could’ve taken on board the “Noah’s Ark V”, but believe they were able to head for the area known as “Sonda de Campeche” or maybe towards the Alacranes reef.

The event was reported by the Port Authority to the Navy of Mexico and hence the departure of a Navy plane was ordered to tour the areas where it is presumed that the boat could’ve gone fishing.

The families fear the worst due to the strong gusts of wind and rains caused by the cold front over the coast of Yucatan. Unfortunately, so far the search has been unsuccessful.

