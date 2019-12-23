Former politician from Campeche captured smuggling tons of Coca leaves in private jet (Video)

Miguel Acosta González, who a few days ago resigned his position as director of Civil Protection in the municipality of Candelaria, in the state of Campeche, was captured in Guatemala with two tons of Coca plant.
The Office of the Prosecutor for Narcotic Activity Crimes of the Public Prosecutor’s Office reported that with the support of the National Civil Police and the Guatemalan Army, his arrest was achieved with five other people.
The six were apprehended in possession of two thousand 572 packages of cocaine, weighing more than two tons, located in 86 boxes on board in a private jet.
The private jet that carried the more than two tons of coca leaves.
#SinergiaTV | #EjércitoGT localizó jet con ilícitos en #Petén.#365DíasAlServicioDeMiPatria pic.twitter.com/U167U6EKNM
— Ejército Guatemala (@Ejercito_GT) 19 de diciembre de 2019
The defendants are now:
- Miguel Acosta González (Mexican)
- Axili Antonio Moreno Ortiz (Mexican)
- Aaron Bello Milan (Mexican)
- Guadalupe Peña Bonfil (Mexican)
- and Emanuel Lopez Lopez (Guatemalan)
- Albán Azofeifa Chacon (Costa Rican)
The Guatemalan army detected the flight without permission of the aircraft that landed on a clandestine runway in Laguna del Tigre National Park, department of El Petén.
To prevent Guatemalan security forces from reaching the drug shipment, a group of men who protected him unleashed a shooting.
One of them, 25 years old, was shot down and two more were injured.
In addition to the jet and the drug, several vehicles, rifles, short weapons, portable radios, and ammunition were also seized during the capture operation.
Source: TMP
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Another “perrito” brutally attacked in Seyé, Yucatán
An unidentified individual injured a stray.
-
Mexico’s renewable power suppliers face risks under grid proposal
Mexico’s Federal Electricity Commission is proposing.
-
Even though Mexico raised the minimum wage 20%, it still doesn’t amount to even $1 an hour
Mexico raised its national minimum wage.
-
New U.S. Travel Advisories exempt Mexico main tourist destinations
The United States Department of State.
-
Did you know that back in the 1860s, France And America Almost Went To War Over Mexico?
America wanted an end to European.
-
Chronicle of a kidnapping in the Mexico-U.S. border
REYNOSA, Tamaulipas — He remembers being.
-
Marcial Maciel, a sexual predator protected by the Catholic Church (Report)
(AFP) – At least 175 children.
-
People of Brazil show rising rejection against Bolsonaro
BRASILIA (Reuters) – The approval rating.
-
Trump’s promise to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations may do little to stem the flow of narcotics to addicted Americans
President Donald Trump’s promise to designate.
-
Mexico plans crackdown on private electricity market
Mexico’s state-owned electricity utility has drawn.
Leave a Comment