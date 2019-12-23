Former politician from Campeche captured smuggling tons of Coca leaves in private jet (Video)

Miguel Acosta González, who a few days ago resigned his position as director of Civil Protection in the municipality of Candelaria, in the state of Campeche, was captured in Guatemala with two tons of Coca plant.

The Office of the Prosecutor for Narcotic Activity Crimes of the Public Prosecutor’s Office reported that with the support of the National Civil Police and the Guatemalan Army, his arrest was achieved with five other people.

The six were apprehended in possession of two thousand 572 packages of cocaine, weighing more than two tons, located in 86 boxes on board in a private jet.

The private jet that carried the more than two tons of coca leaves.

The defendants are now:

Miguel Acosta González (Mexican)

Axili Antonio Moreno Ortiz (Mexican)

Aaron Bello Milan (Mexican)

Guadalupe Peña Bonfil (Mexican)

and Emanuel Lopez Lopez (Guatemalan)

Albán Azofeifa Chacon (Costa Rican)

The Guatemalan army detected the flight without permission of the aircraft that landed on a clandestine runway in Laguna del Tigre National Park, department of El Petén.

To prevent Guatemalan security forces from reaching the drug shipment, a group of men who protected him unleashed a shooting.

One of them, 25 years old, was shot down and two more were injured.

In addition to the jet and the drug, several vehicles, rifles, short weapons, portable radios, and ammunition were also seized during the capture operation.

Source: TMP







