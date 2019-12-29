El Chapo’s son throws big Christmas Party for the people of Sinaloa… giving aways cars!

Drug kingpin El Chapo’s ‘untouchable’ son, 36, gives away CARS, huge gifts and food to locals at bling holiday party run by Mexico’s deadliest cartel

Video footage shows residents in Mexico being treated to a concert where cars and SUVs were given away by the son of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán

Residents in an unidentified town in Sinaloa were feted with the lavish giveaway that also included a live band, food and drinks

An Instagram account attributed to Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán, son of the jailed drug kingpin, also showed the moment children thanked him for gifts

The 36-year-old also uploaded photos containing supermarket plastic bags filled with goodies that were reportedly distributed across several towns in Sinaloa

The son of jailed drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo‘ Guzmán treated residents in the family’s home state of Sinaloa with a car giveaway, concert and free food at a massive Christmas party.

Videos uploaded across several Mexican social media accounts showed a row of at least 10 cars and SUVs lined up at the event at an unidentified town in Mexico.

Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán’s gesture was similar to those of El Chapo’s former associate Pablo Escobar, the infamous drug kingpin who was also known for his generous giveaways.

A video uploaded to an Instagram account unofficially attributed to Guzmán showed the moment a bevy of giddy children accepted gifts a week ago.

A Honda Civic was among 10 vehicles given away to residents of a town in Sinaloa, Mexico, as part of a Christmas holiday party put together El Chapo’s old Sinaloa Cartel.

