December 28: Day of the Holy Innocents

The Day of the Holy Innocents (Día de los Santos Inocentes), on December 28, remembers the biblical story of King Herod’s orders to execute male babies in Bethlehem in order to kill baby Jesus.

Is Day of the Holy Innocents a Public Holiday?

Even though Day of the Holy Innocents falls on sábado, 28 de diciembre de 2019, it is a working day. All businesses follow regular opening hours in Mexico.

Celebrate the Day of Holy Innocents

Mexicans play jokes and pranks to trick friends and family members on December 28, which is similar to April Fool’s Day. The media also get involved by reporting news that can be too ridiculous or funny to be true, all in good fun. Some Mexicans visit cemeteries with offerings to souls of departed children, in line with a pre-Hispanic tradition.

Public Life

The Day of the Holy Innocents is a religious observance and not a statutory federal holiday in Mexico.

About the Day of Holy Innocents

According to the Christian bible, King Herod ordered for all boys in Bethlehem who were two years old and under to be executed in an attempt to kill Jesus. However, an angel warned Jesus’ parents and they fled to safety in Egypt. Some believe that the children who were killed were the first Christian martyrs.

Today, the Feast of the Holy Innocents is celebrated in churches worldwide.

