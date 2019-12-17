Death threats against Yucatan activist and opponent of the Mayan Train

The renowned Mayan activist, Pedro Uc, was threatened with death in Yucatan; the alleged hit men also threatened to kill his family.
The Mayan activist and professor, Pedro Uc, was threatened with death via WhatsApp, for defending large amounts of land, which they seek to convert into different industrial projects, amongst those, the “Tren Maya”.
The activist pointed out that the death threat was also received by his son and according to the screenshots he shared in his social networks, the number from where he received the threats is from the state of Morelos.
The alleged hitmen told him the age of his wife and the names of his children, in a clear message that they know about his family and that, their death threat is serious.
“It’s affecting a lot of local people with your defense of the territory, it’s just an invention to grab a money over nothing. 48 hours”… (SIC) they wrote to the activist, who pointed this out on his Facebook profile.
Territorial conflicts in Yucatan
In recent years, wind and solar projects, as well as pig farms in the interior of the state, have triggered a conflict between those who want to sell and/or rent their land and those who want to preserve the natural conditions and the environment.
Due to this situation, many “ejidatarios” (farmers) have denounced that they have been victims of fraud, since on many occasions the agreements they signed have not been respected.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
