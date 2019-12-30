Close encounter with manatees (VIDEO)

This amazing video, filmed by Bartolomeo Bove on November 27, shows magical close encounter with manatees in the clear waters of Crystal River, Florida, where hundreds of these placid creatures migrate each winter to seek refuge from the cold Gulf water.
The Florida manatee is a threatened species that roams the seas during the warm months of the year in an area ranging from the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Louisiana, up to the coasts of New Jersey.
During the winter months, hundreds of individuals of this species congregate in the waters of the bay of Crystal River, Kings Bay, and into its rivers, which have a temperature of 72 degrees Fahrenheit year-round, seeking warm waters.
Crystal River is considered a sanctuary for this threatened species which is protected by state and federal laws.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom with information from Yahoo News
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Centenario and Animaya zoos, recognized at national level for their wildlife conservation policies
Mérida, Yucatán (Dec. 30).- Proper care,.
-
When you’re invited to stay at one of the best and highest-rated resorts in Mexico, you don’t say no…
When you’re invited to stay at.
-
When the great insulter was insulted — OpEd —
People close to AMLO say he.
-
Bolivia declares diplomats from Spain and Mexico “persona non grata”
Spaniards Cristina Borreguero and Alvaro Fernandez,.
-
Putin thanks Trump for helping prevent “acts of terrorism” in Russia
The Kremlin said Putin passed on.
-
Dream job: Yucatán Today is looking for a new editor
The venerable magazine is ready to.
-
December 28: Day of the Holy Innocents
The Day of the Holy Innocents.
-
Patrón Tequila sells a bottle for up to $7,500 USD! Why is it so expensive?
Patrón is synonymous with tequila, but.
-
Dec. 28: Day of the Innocents – Joke’s on you!
December 28th commemorates the day Herod sent out.
-
Paradise in danger… Bacalar Quintana Roo, Mexico
The Bacalar Lagoon, also knows as.
Leave a Comment