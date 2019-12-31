  • Crime,
    • Chetumal: armed commando raids Sam’s Club

    Sam´s Club Chetumal Quintana Roo. Photo: SIPSE.com

    The criminals overpowered the staff and took the money.

    CHETUMAL, Q. Roo – Shortly before midnight, an armed robbery was reported at Sam’s Club in Chetumal Quintana Roo.

    According to preliminary information, an armed commando entered the membership store and threatened the staff, managing to take the money from the checkout area.

    The National Guard personnel implemented an operation, but so far there are no reports of arrests or leads on the criminals.

    SAM´s has not released any information regarding the wellbeing of the Sam’s Club staff in Chetumal.

    Sorce: SIPSE.COM

     

