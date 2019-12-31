Centenario and Animaya zoos, recognized at national level for their wildlife conservation policies

Mérida, Yucatán (Dec. 30).- Proper care, nutrition and attention provided by the Mérida City Council staff to the animals of the Centenario and Animaya zoos, allowed throughout the year the best levels of species reproduction in both recreational centers.

At the request of Mayor Renán Barrera Concha, from the beginning of his administration, the quality of the food and vitamins that animals receive to improve their health was improved.

This wildlife conservation project is one of the Councilor’s priorities, especially if you take into account that zoos are emblematic spaces of the “White City”, which are visited everyday by thousands of Meridans and tourists alike.

Both Animaya and the Centenario are recognized nationally for their quality in animal care, as well as for the recreational facilities available to visitors.

According to reports from Municipal Public Services, during 2019, a total of 79 births of several different species were registered in both zoos.

The Centenario Park saw 35 births from January to August of this year: two white-tailed deer, ten mouflon sheep, a white fallow deer, five pijiji ducks, a temazate deer, two ostriches, one zebra, one hippo, two Berber sheep, two guanacos and eight coatis.

On the other hand, 44 specimens were born in Animaya, including six ostriches, three rheas, one water buffalo, one gaur, three European mouflon, four emus, two white-tailed deer, two white fallow deer, a red deer, five scarlet macaws, three black parrots, eight American flamingos, one zebra, three black-necked antelopes and one berber sheep.

It should be noted that all these species are found in NOM-ECOL 059- SEMARNAT, included in some in the risk category.

Also, the veterinary hospital complex of Animaya has attended about 250 animals that were rescued by PROFEPA, SEMARNAT, firefighters, Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Sustainable Development of the State Government and voluntary citizens.

Of these specimens, about 50% are reintegrated into their natural habitat, as in recent dates a number of crocodiles, boas, raccoons, badgers and eagles were returned to where they belong after being rehabilitated in the hospital.

On the subject of surgical interventions, 30 surgeries have been performed in this space, mostly in birds to determine their sex in order to form reproductive pairs.

The food consumed by animals at both zoos, consists basically of fruits and vegetables, such as watermelon, pineapple, pumpkin, chayote, coriander, orange, carrot, apple, banana, chard, papaya, mango, plum, kiwi and lettuce, among others. They also receive food concentrates and cereals, such as flaked oatmeal. Likewise, carnivorous animals feed on horse and chicken meat.

Ruminant species, which are a majority, are supplied with fodder, and other local plants such as ramón, that are obtained daily from pruning in parks, streets, avenues and also from citizens who donate the leaves. Alfalfa and Taiwan grass are also part of some of the animal’s diet.

To improve the nutritional levels, animals are given vitamin supplements in the water or food, mineral salts, dewormers and nutritional supplements.

To complement the care they receive, they are provided with medical care, recreational dynamics and special food to combat heat and stress.

Due to these actions, a continuous reproductive activity has been achieved among the species that live in these two zoos, which is also a measure to avoid the risk of extinction of some species.

The Centenario and Animaya Zoos are both ideal spaces for recreation and family life, which guarantee the visitor a great experience, and provides the opportunity to learn more about the wildlife of the region and from other parts of world.

In addition, children can enjoy the playgrounds installed in different areas of these two facilities, and the vehicles that run through the parks and rest areas, such as the famous “Trenecito del Centenario“.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







Comments

comments