Carnival Glory sets sail after repairs from crashing into other cruise ship in Cozumel

Following some quick repairs to damage from the incident that took place on Friday 20th, when the “Glory” hit another Carnival ship in Cozumel, the cruise ship set sail from the Port of New Orleans Monday for a holiday cruise in the western Caribbean.
Six passengers had minor injuries that Friday after the Glory struck another ship, the Carnival Legend, at the port of Cozumel, in Quintana Roo, Mexico.
The Carnival Glory sustained damage to its Platinum Dining Room, but the company said none of the damage had compromised the ship’s seaworthiness.
Before its next sailing, Carnival made temporary repairs to the Glory while it was in New Orleans over the weekend, including cosmetic work and weatherproofing. In a letter to passengers, Carnival said the damage would affect some assigned seatings in the dining room for this week’s sailing.
Vance Gulliksen, a Carnival spokesman, said all guests on this week’s cruise would receive a one-day prorated refund and an on-board $100 credit per stateroom.
“There is no anticipated impact to the ship’s itinerary, which includes visits to Costa Maya, Mahogany Bay (Roatan) and Cozumel,” Gulliksen said of this week’s cruise. “Guests also have the option of disembarking the vessel and receiving a full refund.”
The Glory’s captain, Pero Grubjesic, said in a letter to passengers that the crash was caused by strong wind gusts and currents as the Glory was maneuvering to dock..
Source: USA TODAY
