Carnival cruise ships collide in Cozumel

COZUMEL, Q. Roo – Two ships of the Carnival Cruise Lines company collided this morning at the “Puerta Maya” dock, located in the south of the island, approximately six kilometers from the center of the city.

This pier is operated by Carnival and is located 500 or 800 meters from the SSA Mexico pier, where the largest cruise ships in the world dock on their way to Isla de las Golondrinas.

The Carnival Glory and the Carnival Legend collided, causing extensive damage to the starboard side of the stern of the Glory.

The Carnival Glory then appeared to come close to striking the moored Oasis of the Seas, according to a passenger who was in port who wishes to remain anonymous. The passenger sent the videos below.

Several other passengers also posted videos of the incident on Twitter, including this video posted by @BruinMatthew:

Carnival Glory just crashed into Carnival Legend and almost crashed into Oasis of the Seas at the Cozumel cruise port. #FoxNews #RoyalCaribbean #CarnivalLegend #CarnivalGlory #OasisoftheSeas pic.twitter.com/5ITBCfz99L — Matthew Bruin (@BruinMatthew) December 20, 2019

No official report has yet been issued on the causes of the crash, which has been surprising because the technology available to these vessels gives them precision when they dock. So far there is no public information regarding whether there were injuries to any guests or crew members.

