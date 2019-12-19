Campeche only receives 2% of the total number of tourists at national level

Campeche’s State Secretary of Tourism, Jorge Manos Esparragoza, said that Campeche receives annually, on average, 1.2 million tourists; however, visitors to the country are 43 million. This, said the official, because the budget cut has directly affected tourism promotion, since 30 million pesos for advertising purposes is obviously not enough.I
In 2018 they worked with just over 20 million and this 2019 with 15 million, and 30 percent of this budget was allocated for the participation of Campeche in the International Tianguis Turístico.
Manos Esparragoza predicted that for this holiday season, at least 40,000 visitors are expected, just in the state capital, which represents between 46 and 51 percent of hotel occupancy, while in Ciudad del Carmen they expect 60 to 70 percent, up to early January, when school vacations end.
He stressed that the type of tourists that visit Campeche are mostly European, being Germany and France the countries that contribute with the largest number of visitors, followed by Spain and other countries such as Sweden.
Talking about national tourism, Campeche is in the preference of the northern and central states of the country, due to the high levels of security that the city offers, which is the main advantage promoted by all travel agencies and tour operators.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Four ideal travel destinations for a Mexican Winter Escape
This winter, when freezing temperatures make.
-
Crime and kidnapping mentioned in latest U.S. travel warning for Mexico
The U.S. issued a travel advisory.
-
Cuba is about to name first prime minister in 40 years
Havana (AFP) – Cuba is to.
-
Our jaguars are in danger
Teeth, bones and pelts have the.
-
Mexican children freezing inside tents at U.S. border as temperature descends
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) – Mexican.
-
Is the extension of hours for the sale of beer in Yucatán a good idea?
The National Chamber of Commerce, Services.
-
Peña Nieto and Calderón allegedly received millions of dollars in bribes
The Sinaloa cartel allegedly bribed former.
-
Sea turtles returned to the sea after 6 months of rehabilitation in Progreso
After six months of medical treatment,.
-
UN recognizes Yucatan’s breathalyzer program
Yucatan breathalyzer program to be replicated.
-
Four Celestun fishermen still lost at sea after one week
On board the “Noah’s Ark V”.
Leave a Comment