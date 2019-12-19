Campeche only receives 2% of the total number of tourists at national level

Campeche’s State Secretary of Tourism, Jorge Manos Esparragoza, said that Campeche receives annually, on average, 1.2 million tourists; however, visitors to the country are 43 million. This, said the official, because the budget cut has directly affected tourism promotion, since 30 million pesos for advertising purposes is obviously not enough.I

In 2018 they worked with just over 20 million and this 2019 with 15 million, and 30 percent of this budget was allocated for the participation of Campeche in the International Tianguis Turístico.

Manos Esparragoza predicted that for this holiday season, at least 40,000 visitors are expected, just in the state capital, which represents between 46 and 51 percent of hotel occupancy, while in Ciudad del Carmen they expect 60 to 70 percent, up to early January, when school vacations end.

He stressed that the type of tourists that visit Campeche are mostly European, being Germany and France the countries that contribute with the largest number of visitors, followed by Spain and other countries such as Sweden.

Talking about national tourism, Campeche is in the preference of the northern and central states of the country, due to the high levels of security that the city offers, which is the main advantage promoted by all travel agencies and tour operators.

