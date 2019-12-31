Are New Year’s resolutions doomed to fail?

January is always the most optimistic time of the year, as millions of people make resolutions to improve themselves. Whether it’s better health, smarter spending, career progress or learning a new skill, changing the calendar provides a fresh start for a better future.
All that optimism fades quickly, however. Most people never achieve their New Year’s goals. One study found that 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions are abandoned by February.
Why there’s debate
It’s clear that the typical way we go about making resolutions doesn’t work for most people. What’s less obvious is whether resolutions can still work with the right adjustments or if the entire concept is inherently doomed to fail.
Many experts say that simple changes in how you approach your resolution can significantly increase your odds of success. The most common advice includes focusing on simple measurable goals, being realistic about what’s possible, emphasizing process over results and avoiding abstract resolutions like “eat better.”
Others argue that we should abandon New Year’s resolutions entirely. Choosing an arbitrary point on the calendar to declare sweeping lifestyle changes is completely antithetical to self-improvement, some psychologists say.
What’s next
For those who are motivated by a little friendly competition, you may only need to last a few weeks to do better than the average resolution maker. The fitness app Strava analyzed its data to find the date when users are most likely to give up on their new exercise routines. In 2019, “Quitter’s Day” came on Jan. 17.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Greta Thunberg calls world leaders’ attacks on her ‘just funny’
Greta Thunberg says it’s “just funny”.
-
Bolivia expels Mexican, Spanish officials as diplomatic standoff heats up
LA PAZ/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Bolivia’s.
-
Man goes into vacant lot to urinate and ends up at the bottom of a water well
Mérida, Yucatán.- On Saturday Dec. 29,.
-
Centenario and Animaya zoos, recognized at national level for their wildlife conservation policies
Mérida, Yucatán (Dec. 30).- Proper care,.
-
Spain expels three Bolivian diplomats as spat deepens
The move came after Bolivia’s interim.
-
Chapultepec Zoo welcomes second baby giraffe of the year
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Chapultepec.
-
Spanish billionaire Zara founder builds global real estate empire
Spanish billionaire Amancio Ortega, the founder.
-
Merida airport departures and arrivals temporarily suspended due to dense fog
On the morning of Monday, December.
-
Mexican Police Chief Arrested in LeBaron Massacre Case
A municipal police chief in northern.
-
Putin thanks Trump for helping prevent “acts of terrorism” in Russia
The Kremlin said Putin passed on.
Leave a Comment