Another “perrito” brutally attacked in Seyé, Yucatán

An unidentified individual injured a stray dog with a machete while the animal was roaming around the municipal market of Seyé, Yucatán.

The blow wounded the dog’s left leg, causing profuse bleeding. However, locals immediately helped the four-legged victim.

Apparently, it was a butcher who attacked the animal, causing the severe injury, and inhabitants of this municipality are requesting the intervention of the authorities to cease attacks against these defenseless beings.

In this case, it was said that the dog was wandering through the aisles of the Seyé municipal market, when suddenly it was victim of the brutal attack, and apparently a vein was ruptured, as the dog’s leg began to bleed profusely.

Given this situation, residents of Seyé came to help. The dog was taken to the veterinarian to receive medical attention, and in the end, it was finally adopted by a one the persons who came to his aid.

The people of Seyé ask the local authorities to act on this matter, as this is not the first time that a market tenant attacks an approaching dog for no reason.

Locals stated that a few weeks ago, a puppy who was named “Monaguillo” (altar boy), because it was always seen participating in the activities of the local Catholic Church, and who lived in the parish of Seyé, was poisoned in the market premises.

Seyé has also been under the spotlight for animal cruelty, as it is the venue of frequent “Torneo de Lazo” events, which are seen as cruel and insensitive human acts towards animals, featuring torture and celebration of their pain and agony.

The Yucatan Times Newsroom







